Global Times editor admits China has also suffered casualties, warns India 'not to be arrogant'

An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night during a violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, China's Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin admitted that their soldiers have also suffered casualties. However, he warned India to not misread China's restraint as being weak. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."