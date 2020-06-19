Watch: COVID-positive Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary turns up to vote in full PPE gear in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary, who had tested positive for coronavirus, arrived in full PPE gear to cast his vote at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal on Friday. He was the last to cast the vote and reportedly his vote was placed separately in an envelope. As a precautionary measure, the state legislative assembly was sanitised after the MLA left the premises.
Polling took place in the assembly premises on Friday for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the first to vote.
There is a contest between four candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Former union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are candidates from the BJP, while the Congress has nominated former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.
Voting was carried out following safety protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairs were kept for the MLAs at a prescribed distance while members also stood in the queue maintaining social distancing.
The polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).
