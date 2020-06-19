Rajya Sabha Election: BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki arrives in ambulance to cast vote in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Matar assembly constituency, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrived in an ambulance to cast his vote in Rajya Sabha elections here on Friday.

The MLA was hospitalised following a health issue reached the polling booth directly from the hospital. Voting for elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha began today. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26.