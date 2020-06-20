Madhya Pradesh: RTI activist Ajay Dubey demands audit of corona deaths, compensation

BHOPAL: RTI activist Ajay Dubey has demanded audit of corona death cases and adequate compensation to the families of deceased in the state. He also demanded proper check-up of all MLAs and officials of Vidhan Sabha after sending them in quarantine after BJP MLA Om Prakash Saklecha and his wife were tested positive for the COVID-19.

RTI activist further said that even PS health Faiz Ahmed Kidwai had raised the issue of negligence by hospital management and referral in corona deaths. He has written letters to collectors and CMHO mentioning four cases of death in Bhopal, Indore and Shajapur.