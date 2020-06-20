Yoga, Music and Father's Day 2020: FPJ brings you the best stories from Indore

Protecting the country & his little ones alone: Major General Om Gulia

For an army officer, his first duty is always for the country even before family. For Major General Om Gulia it is no different. Yet, keeping up with his duties as a single father, Gulia has set a unique example for every man and father in the country.

In the words of Kanav, his 24-year-old son, “Father’s Day is a very special day when it comes to the feeling of bonding with the one who created a meaning of life for us since the time we were on his arms playing with toys to the time we become the shoulders to support him.”

He added that a father’s bond is unique and grows in its own pace with life. “Army is ‘Service before Self’ and for every child born in Army family, we saw our father dressed in olive green uniform adorned with stars on his shoulders marching in rigid boots leaving us home to take over his first duty for the country,” Kanav said.

From learning self-discipline, independence to balance and patience, he described his father as not only a soldier in the Indian Army but a living example that walks and breathes for the people with commitment and dedication.

Far away, yet always near is how Srishti, Gulia’s daughter shared her experience. “As a fauzi kid we learnt to do independent, be confident and caring because most of the time my father would be away from us on border lines serving his country. Thank you dad immensely for being with me through thick and thin!” she said.