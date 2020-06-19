Indore: More flights to Delhi from next week; Mumbai follows

Indore: Coming out of the corona scare, more airline companies are coming out with flight plans. Air India has rolled out its tarmac plans with its Delhi flight from next week. Very soon it will be taking off for Mumbai too.
Following the nationwide imposition lockdown from March 25, the national carrier had also stopped its domestic operation. While the operation of the maiden international flight from here to Dubai was halted from March 22.
TK Jose, chairman, MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that AI will resume its Indore-New Delhi-Indore flight from June 22. The flight will be operated thrice a week i.e. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Very soon, AI will upload its flights schedule and start ticket booking soon.
Senior travel agent Jose said AI had resumed flights from Bhopal, but not from the city, while highest number of passengers ‘log in’ from Indore. Even Business Class and international passengers had to go to Bhopal airport to catch AI flights, where through luggage facility is not available.
Air India is also working on resumption of its Indore-Mumbai flights.
Need for Indore-Kochi flight via Bengaluru
TAFI has suggested airline companies to start a flight from Indore to Kochi via Bengaluru. Jose said, “We have urged them, including Air Asia, which already has an Indore-Bengaluru flight to launch one in the above said circuit. Presently, there are no flights from the state to Kerala, while a large number of Keralites reside here. A train takes around 31 hours to reach Kerala, which is available only once a week.
