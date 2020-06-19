Indore: More flights to Delhi from next week; Mumbai follows

Indore: Coming out of the corona scare, more airline companies are coming out with flight plans. Air India has rolled out its tarmac plans with its Delhi flight from next week. Very soon it will be taking off for Mumbai too.

Following the nationwide imposition lockdown from March 25, the national carrier had also stopped its domestic operation. While the operation of the maiden international flight from here to Dubai was halted from March 22.

TK Jose, chairman, MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that AI will resume its Indore-New Delhi-Indore flight from June 22. The flight will be operated thrice a week i.e. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Very soon, AI will upload its flights schedule and start ticket booking soon.