Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election: Voting complete for three seats, corona positive MLA Kunal Chaudhary casts the last vote

Voting has been completed for three vacancies for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The last vote was cast by Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary. Kunal Chaudhary, being corona positive, came in to vote wearing the PPE kit. His vote was separately placed in the envelope. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm and the results will be declared by 6 pm.
Polling took place in the assembly premises on Friday for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the first to vote.
There is a contest between four candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Former Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are candidates from the BJP, while the Congress has nominated former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.
This is party situation:
Total Seat-230
BJP-107
Congress - 92
Independents - Four
BSP-2
SP-1
Vacant 24
Based on the number of MLAs, two BJP members and one Congress member are expected to go to Rajya Sabha.
Voting was carried out following protocol in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Chairs were kept for the MLAs at prescribed distance while members also stood in the queue maintaining social distancing.
The polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).
