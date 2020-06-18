India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Bhopal trader’s body launch ‘I boycott Chinese goods’ sticker campaign

BHOPAL: Amidst the public clarion call across the country to boycott Chinese goods, the traders body here, condemning China for its ‘military aggression’ along the LAC in Ladakh, too has decided not to promote or sell the China brand goods.

The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC Wednesday triggered protests across city with people burning China-made gadgets and calling for boycott of their products.

Joining the nationwide campaign to show solidarity with Indian soldiers martyred in a violent clash along LAC, the traders association here has launched a sticker campaign against Chinese goods. Sticker with slogan “Mai Chinese Saman Ka Bahishkar Karta Hu” (I boycott Chinese goods) will be pasted in shops in the city.