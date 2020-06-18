India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Bhopal trader’s body launch ‘I boycott Chinese goods’ sticker campaign

BHOPAL: Amidst the public clarion call across the country to boycott Chinese goods, the traders body here, condemning China for its ‘military aggression’ along the LAC in Ladakh, too has decided not to promote or sell the China brand goods.
The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC Wednesday triggered protests across city with people burning China-made gadgets and calling for boycott of their products.
Joining the nationwide campaign to show solidarity with Indian soldiers martyred in a violent clash along LAC, the traders association here has launched a sticker campaign against Chinese goods. Sticker with slogan “Mai Chinese Saman Ka Bahishkar Karta Hu” (I boycott Chinese goods) will be pasted in shops in the city.
Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal Manashangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “A sticker campaign has been launched appealing traders not to sell Chinese goods in their shops. Stickers will be pasted in the outlets to raise awareness among traders and public urging them to promote Indian products. Traders should discourage the sale of Chinese items. People equally should not purchase them.
Agrawal, however, said that the overall responsibility lies on government to restrict the import of Chinese goods as people prefer these foreign made articles as they cheap. At our end we will raise awareness among the traders to boycott sale of made in China products and promote Indian brands, he added. Earlier, people took to the streets in and set fire to the Chinese goods urging the Modi government to ensure that martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley did not go in vain.
