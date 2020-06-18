Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Elections: Digvijaya Singh elected first candidate, Phool Singh Baraiya placed second

The Congress announced its cards for the Rajya Sabha elections, giving the first priority to Digvijaya Singh out of the two candidates. Phool Singh Baraiya has been placed on the second preference. Out of total number of MLAs in the Congress i.e. 92, 52 votes would be required to win one seat in Rajya Sabha. This makes it clear that 52 party MLAs will have to vote for Digvijay.

The remaining 40 MLAs will vote for Phool Singh Baraiya. Baraiya can win only if he gets 12 more votes which seem next to impossible with respect to current scenario. The MLAs who were seen standing with Kamal Nath during the Congress Government are now standing in the court of BJP. Both teams will issue the whip by tonight.

The picture from the BJP and Congress is clear about the election of the three seats of the Rajya Sabha to be held on June 19. On Wednesday, both parties tried to show independents and third party MLAs in their ranks, with party MLAs counting, in which the BJP was successful to a great extent.

The BJP held a legislature party with 106 MLAs while 87 MLAs reached the Congress Legislature Party meeting. The Congress party claims that they have 92 MLAs with them. It is clear that according to the latest equation, BJP has two seats and Congress is strong in one seat. The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is to be held once again on Thursday at Kamal Nath's residence. At the same time, the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party is going to be held at the party office at 6 pm. In the meeting, legislators will be made to practice how to vote tomorrow.

It is being told that Home Minister Narottam Mishra devised a strategy to bring independents, BSP and SP to BJP. Speculations are made that all Independents can go in favor of BJP on June 19 voting day.

In two seats, BJP has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sumer Singh Solanki, while Congress has nominated Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.