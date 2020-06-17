Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: 7 MLAs fail to attend Congress legislature party meet

Bhopal: Seven MLAs of Congress party failed to attend Congress legislature party meeting called to discuss Rajya Sabha election at former chief minister Kamal Nath’s residence on Wednesday.

The political parties have started preparation for RS polls to be held on June 19 for three seats.

While addressing the meeting, Nath and former chief minister and Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said they have to win atleast two seats.

Congress party has given ticket to two candidates Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

To elect one candidate, the party needs 52 votes and the party has only 92 votes. It is claimed that the two BSP, one SP and four independent MLAs will support the party but none of them have exposed their strategy till date.