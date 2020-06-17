Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: 7 MLAs fail to attend Congress legislature party meet

Bhopal: Seven MLAs of Congress party failed to attend Congress legislature party meeting called to discuss Rajya Sabha election at former chief minister Kamal Nath’s residence on Wednesday.
The political parties have started preparation for RS polls to be held on June 19 for three seats.
While addressing the meeting, Nath and former chief minister and Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said they have to win atleast two seats.
Congress party has given ticket to two candidates Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.
To elect one candidate, the party needs 52 votes and the party has only 92 votes. It is claimed that the two BSP, one SP and four independent MLAs will support the party but none of them have exposed their strategy till date.
After getting charge of state, the AICC general secretary Mukul Vasnik took the meeting of the MLAs. Nath thanked MLAs for serving the needy during the national lockdown.
Vasnik appreciated MLAs for their dedication to party. He said BJP had taken over the government by unfair means and they all will contest against the injustice. MPCC general secretary Rajiv Singh informed that four MLAs had taken permission to exempt them from the Wednesday’s meeting. They will attend the meeting on Thursday. The four MLAs who did not attend the meeting were KP Singh, Laxman Singh, Ravi Joshi and Hina Kanwre. Whereas sources informed that two more Veer Singh Bhiria, Bal Singh Meda did not attend the meeting.
Kunal Choudhary was in hospital, so he too could not attend the meeting.
Mock poll held
At the meeting mock poll was conducted to train MLAs for error free polling. To elect a candidate, 52 votes are required and 54 votes are reserved for Digvijaya. The extra margin of two votes for the leader has raised many issues, as the party leaders lack faith in 52 votes, which may go to Baraiya.
