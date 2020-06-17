Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya reaches Crime Branch office, demands FIR against Shivraj over 'morphed video' incident

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was caught trying to share the fake video of the Chief Minister in the state's liquor sale on Twitter, arrived with supporters at the same Crime Branch police station on Wednesday morning, where an FIR was lodged against him two days ago. Digvijaya complained against Shivraj Singh for sharing the edited video of Rahul Gandhi and demanded that a case should also be registered against Shivraj. I will move to the court if the police turns deaf ears. Until my complaint is processed, my struggle will continue, said Digvijay.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh arrived at the Crime Branch police station in MP Nagar with supporters at around 11 am on Wednesday morning. Other leaders including sons Jayavadharn Singh, PC Sharma, Kailash Mishra had also arrived. SP South and Digvijaya also engaged in a short meet. Digvijaya said that we have demanded the SP to stop arrest till the investigation of the case is completed. Along with this, an application has been filed to register an FIR in the matter of editing the video of Rahul Gandhi on two people, including Shivraj Singh, and posting it on social media. he also demanded that Amit Shah should also be called for questioning.

The office was crowded due to media and supporters. Many people had put on masks, but the social distancing took off. In view of this, the police continued to appeal to the Crime Branch mobile jeep to follow the social distancing, but it was not followed.

The Case:

The video that Shivraj Singh shared was a small part of Rahul Gandhi's speech. It was edited on social media in such a way that it seems that Rahul Gandhi has forgotten the name of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Actually, Rahul Gandhi had taken the name of Kamal Nath, but it was manipulated and edited in such a way that he was listening to Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.