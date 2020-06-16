Bhopal: Masks with face prints of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath rage among youth

BHOPAL: Call it creativity or a business tactic, the marketeers in order to push the sales of masks, the usage of which have been made mandatory to fight against Covid-19, are cashing in on the popularity of politicians and other celebrities.

Stylish masks with face of PM Narendra Modi, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former CM Kamal Nath printed on it are flooding the market. These mask have lower half of the face of the personality printed on it. Available in the range of Rs 40 to Rs100 in the market, these marks have become popular among the youths who are proudly wearing their heart on their…( face).