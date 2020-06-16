Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches home post-recovery of COVID-19, mother still in the hospital

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia stood victorious over corona after about 15 days and has reached his home in Delhi today. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia is still under treatment due to lack of recovery. On Scindia's recovery, the Chief Minister expressed happiness and wished Rajmata Madhavi's health to improve soon. Earlier on Monday, Scindia's supporters in Bhopal performed prayers at the temple and wished for their speedy recovery.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra prayed for Jyotiraditya's recovery. Apart from him, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and many others also prayed for Scindia and his mother’s speedy recovery.
Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother were admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi about 15 days ago after complaining of a sore throat and mild fever. According to sources in Gwalior, Jyotiraditya, his mother Madhavi Raje, wife Priyadarshini, son Maharyaman and daughter Ananya Raje underwent a corona test. The report of Priyadarshini and son-daughter came out negative, while the report of Jyotiraditya and his mother was said to be positive.
