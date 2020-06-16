Rahul Gandhi claims COVID-19 mortality exposes Gujarat model

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Gujarat over a news report which mentioned that the state has the highest mortality rate.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi shared the fatality rate figures of various states across the country and said the highest death rate has "exposed the Gujarat Model".
Gujrat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He wrote: Gujarat: 6.25%, Maharashtra: 3.73%, Rajasthan: 2.32%, Punjab: 2.17%, Puducherry: 1.98%, Jharkhand: 0.5%, Chhattisgarh: 0.35%. Gujarat Model exposed."
Check out his tweet here:
Earlier congress leader targeted the government in his many of his Twitter posts over its handling of the virus crisis. In one post, he also quoted Einstein to say: "The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance".
Gandhi earlier this month also criticised the government and said that the lockdown has failed in India.
He said that India is the only country to have relaxed the lockdown when COVID-19 cases are rising, yesterday shared graphs of Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK, which had shown a decline in cases after the lockdowns.
Gandhi attached graphs with the tweet and cited media reports, Oxford University data and that of AICC Data Department which show that India imposed a lockdown when daily new COVID-19 cases were between 0-1000.
According to the graphical description shared by the Congress leader, the unlock phase was initiated in the country when the daily new cases were around 8,000. The data showed that in the subsequent days, the daily new cases have risen to between 9,000-10,000.
Another graph showed that in Spain the lockdown was imposed when daily new cases were between 1,000-2,000. After peaking to around 9,000 cases per day in the middle phase of the lockdown, the unlock was initiated when daily new cases fell down again to 1,000-2,000 cases per day. Data showed that cases fell down to lower levels in the subsequent days in Spain.
The data shared by the Congress leader showed a similar pattern in Germany, Italy, and the UK with different magnitudes for the lockdown-unlock scenarios. However, in India's graph, one can see the increase in the number of cases even after the lockdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)