Rahul Gandhi claims COVID-19 mortality exposes Gujarat model

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Gujarat over a news report which mentioned that the state has the highest mortality rate.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi shared the fatality rate figures of various states across the country and said the highest death rate has "exposed the Gujarat Model".

Gujrat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote: Gujarat: 6.25%, Maharashtra: 3.73%, Rajasthan: 2.32%, Punjab: 2.17%, Puducherry: 1.98%, Jharkhand: 0.5%, Chhattisgarh: 0.35%. Gujarat Model exposed."

