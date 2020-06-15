Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein while slamming Modi government over spike in COVID-19 cases across India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a fresh attack on the centre over the spike in COVID-19 cases across India. While hitting out at Modi government, the Congress leader quoted Albert Einstein and said that the thing which is more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.' Albert Einstein (sic)." He also tweeted a graph that showed the rise in coronavirus cases in India.
Earlier on June 13, Rahul Gandhi had slammed government after India became the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases. He had said that India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race. "A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Gandhi added.
The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 3 lakh-mark with positive cases increasing daily. India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.
There are 1,53,106 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,69,797 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)