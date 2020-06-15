Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein while slamming Modi government over spike in COVID-19 cases across India

Earlier on June 13, Rahul Gandhi had slammed government after India became the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases. He had said that India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race. "A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Gandhi added.

The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 3 lakh-mark with positive cases increasing daily. India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.

There are 1,53,106 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,69,797 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.