India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race: Rahul Gandhi on sudden spike in coronavirus cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence."
Sharing the chart of Covid-19 cases in all the 4 lockdowns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Union Government for mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. Rahul said, doing same thing again and again is insanity.
Sharing a quote in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."
The Congress leader remarks came on a day when for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, India recorded over 11,458 new cases in 24 hours taking the tally to 3,08,993, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with a record single-day spike of 386 fatalities.
India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.
