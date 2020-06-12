'Our tolerant DNA has vanished': Rahul Gandhi to American diplomat

Rahul Gandhi said that both the countries are supposed to be open but "surprisingly that open DNA is disappearing." "I say this with sadness that I don't see the level of tolerance that I used to see. I don't see it in the United States and I don't see it in India," he added.

As part of his dialogues with various experts, Gandhi has spoken to leading global economists Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee; internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke; global public health expert Ashish Jha and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.

Who is Nicholas Burns?

Burns is currently the Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and International Politics at Harvard's John F Kennedy School of Government.

At the Harvard Kennedy School, Burns is the Director of The Future of Diplomacy Project and Faculty Chair for the programs on the Middle East, India and South Asia. During his career in the State Department, he was United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs within the United States Department of State. He was also the chief negotiator of the India-US nuclear deal.

