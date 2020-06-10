Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for being silent while China invades Indian territory in Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued targeting Centre over India-China dispute at eastern Ladakh. The Congress leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent while China invaded Indian territory in Ladakh.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene."
He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso. Gandhi has been asking the government to come clean on the border issue and whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.
After Rahul Gandhi's comment, Retired Lt Gen RN Singh told news agency ANI, "He should not question what the government is doing as these things are secretive and cannot be divulged. He should have supported the govt. A sensible person would never make such a statement."
Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.
"Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh," he asked on Twitter. Singh had on Monday hit out at Gandhi using a couplet, which he claimed was of Mirza Ghalib and that he was presenting it in a different style.
Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers in Maharashtra, Singh said, "Mirza Ghalib ka hi sher thoda alag andaaz mein hai - 'haath' mein dard ho to dawa kijiye, 'haath' hi jab dard ho to kya kijiye.." (Mirza Galib's couplet in a different style - when there is pain in the 'hand', one takes medicine, but what does one do when the 'hand' itself is a pain)." 'Hand' is the Congress party's election symbol.
Gandhi and Singh have been engaged in war of words on Twitter since Monday evening on the issue and have been taking swipes at each other by using couplets of Ghalib.
There has been a standoff between India and China at the border in eastern Ladakh amid troops build-up on both sides. India has said that the border dispute would be resolved through talks.
