KBC Season 16 Registration Started Friday; Third Question Announced

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) have announced registration for the 16th season of the show on Friday, 09:00 PM. The iconic Amitabh Bachchan will return as the host of the show that will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Latest Promo

The promo begins with an emotional Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Apnon ko yeh keh pana ‘ki kal se hum yahan nahin aayenge' na to kehne ki himmat hopati hai aur nahi kehne ka mann hota hai. Main is manch se akhri baar kehne jaraha hoon. Shubhratri.” After a montage of fans complimenting the reality show, it appears next. A voice then says, “Beginning after every end is certain.”

Sony Set India officially posted the promo on their Instagram account with the caption:

ऐसा मिला प्यार की लौट रहा है फिर एक बार, #KaunBanegaCrorepati



शुरू हो रहे है #KBCRegistrations 26 April रात 9 बजे से।



@amitabhbachchan



#KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback

Latest Question

The third question for the registration of the show has been announced, and interested participants must reply by April 29 at 9 p.m.

The Sony TV posted the question on their official X account with a caption

"Here is the third question to register for KBC! To register for KBC, you need to send your answer before tonight, 9 pm. Modes of registration - Whatsapp 'KBC' on 8591975331 OR SMS to 5667711 KBC <space> Answer (A/B/C/D) <space> Age <space> Gender (M/F/O) OR Download/Update SonyLIV App

@SrBachchan

#KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCisback"

Registration Instructions

Answering the questions that will be broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) will be used to open registration.

You must respond to the question and submit your information through the SonyLiv app or SMS if you would like to take part.

The fortunate contestants will be chosen at random by the producers, and they will move on to the next phase.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to compete in the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, you must fulfill specific requirements.

First and foremost, the participant needs to be at least eighteen.

Academic credentials are not necessary to participate in the show. The participant must, nevertheless, be a citizen of India.

The participant also needs to have the required paperwork to support their identity and address.

A recent passport-sized photo is also required for registration.