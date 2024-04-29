Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide IRajasthan's Kota | File

Jaipur: A 20-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination allegedly hanged himself in a hostel in Kota Rajasthan. The police said that the deceased identified as Sumit hails from Rohtak Haryana and was preparing for the entrance exam in Kota last year. He was residing in the hostel located in Kota's Kunhadi Landmark City and was attending private coaching classes as part of his preparations for the NEET exam.

On Sunday evening, Sumit's family called the hostel warden after several calls made to him went unanswered. The hostel warden then went and knocked on the door of Sumit's room, but there was no response. The warden informed the police. DSP Rajesh Soni said that the police received information around 9:30 pm on Sunday. Police reached the spot and broke the gate of the room and found Sumit hanging from the fan. No suicide note has been recovered from the room.

There was no anti-hanging device installed in Sumit's room

There was no anti-hanging device installed in Sumit's room. Whereas the administration has made it mandatory for all PG and hostel operators to install anti-hanging devices in the rooms.

Read Also Video: Agitated NIT Students Force Director To Resign After Classmate Dies By Suicide In Durgapur

Sumit's father Vijaypal Panchal (55) who runs a fabrication shop, said that he called Sumit in the morning but he did not pick up the call. Then again in the afternoon and evening, the calls were unanswered so he called the hostel warden. Notably, this is the ninth case of suicide by coaching students in Kota this year.