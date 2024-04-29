 Video: Agitated NIT Students Force Director To Resign After Classmate Dies By Suicide In Durgapur
Video: Agitated NIT Students Force Director To Resign After Classmate Dies By Suicide In Durgapur

Video: Agitated NIT Students Force Director To Resign After Classmate Dies By Suicide In Durgapur

A large number of students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) demanded and forced the Director to resign over the death of a second-year mechanical engineering student.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Resignation Letter of NIT Director | Reddit

In a Reddit video that is going viral, the director of NIT Durgapur, Arvind Choubey, is seen being forced by students to sign his resignation letter.

A large number of students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur held protests in the college premises, demanding the resignation of the NIT Durgapur director over the death of a second-year mechanical engineering student.

Forced resignation of the director of NIT Durgapur
Arpan Ghosh, a student at the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur was found hanging inside his hostel room on the afternoon of Sunday, April 28.

There was chaos in the premises of the institute, followed by a large group of students raising slogans against the institution.

The students at NIT Durgapur accused the institution of imposing excessive academic pressure. Students also allege that Ghosh's suicide is a result of medical negligence.

"When we asked for an ambulance, there was just one. Nobody came to his rescue, the students had to pick his body. When we were asking for an ambulance, they were asking for signatures and prescriptions. He was admitted to the ICU and declared dead," claimed a second-year student.

While demanding justice for Arpan Ghosh, students were seen to be engaging in confrontation with the college administration.

"Our friend committed suicide. He was pressurized because of the exams. In a single day, two papers were scheduled that too without a study gap. He had three backlogs," claimed a second-year student.

Director of the institute, Arvind Choubey informed that it is a case of suicide, and the police are conducting an investigation upon it.

"A suicide case happened, and the Police are conducting the investigation upon the case," said NIT Durgapur director Arvind Choubey.

(With inputs from ANI)

