NIT Durgapur Student Found Dead; Students Accuse Institution Of Academic Pressure, Demand Resignation Of Director | Representative Image

A large number of students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur held protests in the college premises demanding the resignation of the NIT Durgapur director over the death of a second-year mechanical engineering student.

Arpan Ghosh, a student at the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur was found hanging inside his hostel room on Sunday afternoon.

Director of the institute, Arvind Choubey informed that it is a case of suicide, and the police are conducting an investigation upon it.

"A suicide case happened, and the Police are conducting the investigation upon the case," said NIT Durgapur director Arvind Choubey.

An uproar erupted among fellow students, accusing the institution of academic pressure and neglect. A mega chaos erupted in the institute premises when a large number of students gathered and raised slogans against the institution.

Read Also Telangana: 7 Intermediate Students Die By Suicide After Announcement Of Results

Students allege that they have been deprived of adequate study time and are subjected to consecutive examinations without respite, leading to extreme stress.

They claim that Arpan Ghosh's suicide is a direct consequence of this academic burden. Furthermore, students complain of inadequate medical facilities on campus, including the absence of an ambulance.

"Our friend committed suicide. He was pressurized because of the exams. In a single day, two papers were scheduled that too without a study gap. He had three backlogs," claimed a second-year student.

"When we asked for an ambulance, there was just one. Nobody came to his rescue, the students had to pick his body. When we were asking for an ambulance, they were asking for signatures and prescriptions. He was admitted to the ICU and declared dead," he added.