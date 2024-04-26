 Telangana: 7 Intermediate Students Die By Suicide After Announcement Of Results
Seven intermediate students allegedly died by suicide across Telangana in the last 48 hours due to failure in the exams. Telangana Board of Intermediate Examinations announced first year and second year results on April 24.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Hyderabad: Seven intermediate students allegedly died by suicide across Telangana in the last 48 hours due to failure in the exams.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Examinations announced first year and second year results on April 24.

According to Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police, two girls allegedly died by suicide after they failed in the examination.

Another first year student allegedly ended his life after failing in the examinations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) R Giridhar said.

Yet Another boy, from Nallakunta area, was found dead at Jadcherla near a railway track. Police suspect the reason for his death to be poor performance in the exams.

article-image

A senior police official from Mancherial District said they received reports that three intermediate first year students suspected to have died by suicide at different places due to failure in examinations.

