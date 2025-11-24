2 Lakh Students Expected To Take Part In National Talent Search Exam In December: Association Of Muslim Professionals | Representative Image

Mumbai: Over 40,000 students from over 400 districts in the country have registered for the sixth National Talent Search Exam 2025 that will be organised by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) on 13 December.

The exam will evaluate students in three categories - university, junior college and senior secondary school. Top scorers will get cash prizes and academic scholarship as educational assistance through IndiaZakat, a service that collects zakat donations during Ramzan for educational activities. AMP will be registering school and college students for the exam until November 30. AMP expects over two lakh students to take the test at over 1200 exam centres.

Aamir Edresy, president, AMP, said that the talent search exam has been designed keeping in mind students from semi-urban and rural areas as they do not get enough opportunities to get trained for elite competitive exams like IIT-JEE. "We want to explore talented students and connect them with our training partners all over the country so they can realise their potential and thus contribute to nation building."

Mohammed Ameen, project head, AMP NTS Exam, said that students from schools, colleges, universities, madrasas, diploma, Industrial Training Institutes, and the National Institute of Open Schooling can participate without paying any entrance fees.

Dr Abdul Ahad, AMP national core team member said that the scholarships will help students train for various competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, CA, NDA. The exams are open to students from all religious backgrounds.

Talking about the history of the exams, Farooq Siddiqui, head of the national coordination team said that the exams started in 2020 as a project to train students to take part in competitive exams and to test their general knowledge and awareness. Over three lakh students have taken part in the exams since its inception, said AMP.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/