UP School Incident: Students Allegedly Add Urine To Girls’ Water Bottles, Investigation Underway

UP School Students Allegedly Tamper with Girls’ Water Bottles | Image: X

A shocking incident has emerged from Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, where several female students of Smt Chameli Devi Higher Secondary School alleged that three students from a different community spiked their water bottles with urine. The students were also accused of indecent behaviour and writing offensive messages on the school bathroom walls, sparking outrage in the area, as per the News 18 report.

Allegations by Students and Families

According to the report, the girls first approached the school management to lodge complaints about the alleged misconduct. When the administration allegedly failed to act, the families were informed. Parents then contacted local Hindu organisations, who gathered in large numbers at the school, demanding strict action against the accused.

The accusations include:

-Adding urine to girls’ water bottles and placing them in their bags

-Indecent behavior towards female students

-Writing objectionable messages on bathroom walls

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना उसहैत पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) November 23, 2025

School Management’s Response

The school management accused parents and activists of creating a commotion on campus. They claimed the incident was from several days ago and an investigation was already underway. The administration also stated that the staff was threatened and verbally abused by parents and activists who entered the school premises, as per the report.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the complaints, police registered a case against unknown students and began an investigation. Officers stated that the incident occurred five days prior, and no physical evidence, such as the water bottle, was submitted by the families. The offensive messages in the bathroom were painted over by the school. Authorities are currently identifying the accused students and collecting further evidence, as per the News 18 report.

The police have registered a report under sections 196, 296, 272, and 352 of BNS and arrested the four accused: Ishrat, Mohammad Ahmed, Sabir Ali, and Sharafat.

Community Concerns

The case has caused local unrest, raising concerns about student safety and school accountability. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further conflicts while the investigation proceeds.