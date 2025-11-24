UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

UP DElEd 2025 Registration Begins | updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd Registration 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun the online registration procedure for the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, which is required for primary and upper primary teaching positions in the state. Candidates can start applying from today, November 24, 2025. Applicants can submit the form on the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in. The deadline to register is December 15, 2025.

The administration has declared that no revisions will be permitted following submission. Before submitting the form, applicants must validate all of their entries.

UP DElEd Registration 2025: No. of seats

This year, there are 2,33,350 seats accessible. DIETs will provide 10,600 seats. Private colleges would provide 2,22,750 seats. All institutes are NCTE-accredited and state-affiliated.

UP DElEd Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Graduation is necessary for eligibility. Merit will be determined by the grades earned in Class 10, 12, and graduation. The age limit is 18 to 35 years. Aspirants from the SC, ST, and OBC categories would receive a five-year remission. Applicants from outside Uttar Pradesh would be classified as unreserved.

UP DElEd Registration 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to apply for the UP DElEd 2025 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the D.El.Ed 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the registration form with the details such as personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents such as photographs, signatures, and certificates, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the final form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the UP DElEd 2025

UP DElEd Registration 2025: Application fees

The application cost is Rs 700 for general and OBC candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ST applicants, and Rs 200 for PWD applicants.