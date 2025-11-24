 UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

The online registration procedure for the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education has been started by the Uttar Pradesh government on the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in. The application cost is Rs 700 for general and OBC candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ST applicants, and Rs 200 for PWD applicants. The deadline to register is December 15, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
UP DElEd 2025 Registration Begins | updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd Registration 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun the online registration procedure for the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, which is required for primary and upper primary teaching positions in the state. Candidates can start applying from today, November 24, 2025. Applicants can submit the form on the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in. The deadline to register is December 15, 2025.

The administration has declared that no revisions will be permitted following submission. Before submitting the form, applicants must validate all of their entries.

UP DElEd Registration 2025: No. of seats

This year, there are 2,33,350 seats accessible. DIETs will provide 10,600 seats. Private colleges would provide 2,22,750 seats. All institutes are NCTE-accredited and state-affiliated.

FPJ Shorts
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Read Also
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here
article-image

UP DElEd Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Graduation is necessary for eligibility. Merit will be determined by the grades earned in Class 10, 12, and graduation. The age limit is 18 to 35 years. Aspirants from the SC, ST, and OBC categories would receive a five-year remission. Applicants from outside Uttar Pradesh would be classified as unreserved.

UP DElEd Registration 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to apply for the UP DElEd 2025 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the D.El.Ed 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the registration form with the details such as personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents such as photographs, signatures, and certificates, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the final form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the UP DElEd 2025

UP DElEd Registration 2025: Application fees

The application cost is Rs 700 for general and OBC candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ST applicants, and Rs 200 for PWD applicants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process Begins; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

‘Meri Beti Ke Pair Ki Haddi Kaise Tod Di’: FIR Filed After 7-Year-Old Girl Fractures Leg Near...

‘Meri Beti Ke Pair Ki Haddi Kaise Tod Di’: FIR Filed After 7-Year-Old Girl Fractures Leg Near...

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins From December 2; Check Important Dates

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins From December 2; Check Important Dates

'BMC Schools Can Match International Standards', Says Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis At IMUN’s Youth...

'BMC Schools Can Match International Standards', Says Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis At IMUN’s Youth...