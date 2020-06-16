Watch: Panchayat forces boy to drink urine for falling in love in Rajasthan, video goes viral

Shocking videos of a young boy being forced to drink urine and being brutally beaten has gone viral. In another video the boy is forcefully being asked to drink water from a shoe. The videos have been traced to Sardarpura village of Paladi Thana area of Sirohi district.
The matter is related a love affair between a boy and a girl of the same village and also belonging to the same community. Police have begun investigation. However, no FIR has yet been registered as they are waiting for a complainant to come forward.
The incidents shown in the video reportedly took place five days ago. A boy and girl of Sardarpura were in love and had the community elders came to know of it. A panchayat was called and it was decided by the panchayat to punish the boy by beating him, making him drink urine and water from a shoe. The videos show members of the caste panchayat carrying out the punishment order.
As a means to check other boys and girls from falling in love the community panchayat leaders got the incident filmed and even posted it in various social media groups. They then became viral.
The police swung into action and started to trace the video. The investigations revealed that the matter is related to the Rebari community, a nomadic community of cattle rearers, found in the area. Some people beating the boy have also been identified. But no one has been arrested or even called for questioning as there is no complaint in the issue. The boy and his family members have left the village and their house is locked up.
The hold and sway of caste panchayats in today’s day and age is a matter of concern for the society.
