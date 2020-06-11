3 held in charges of rape, forceful conversion and attempted Nikah in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district

Three persons have been arrested by the Devgarh police station area in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on charges of forcefully converting a minor girl and trying to solemnize a Nikah. The accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the Devgarh station house incharge Nenalal Salvi, the incident took place in the Lasani village. A case has been lodged on charges of rape, forceful conversion and attempt to solemnize Nikah under Section 366, 506, 323, 376(3) and 120B of IPC, Section 3/6 and 6 of POCSO Act along with 66(E) (B) of IT Act 2000. The arrested include Riyaz Chadva, Suleman Mohammad and Anwar alias Anu Mohammad.