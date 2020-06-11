3 held in charges of rape, forceful conversion and attempted Nikah in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district

Three persons have been arrested by the Devgarh police station area in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on charges of forcefully converting a minor girl and trying to solemnize a Nikah. The accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
According to the Devgarh station house incharge Nenalal Salvi, the incident took place in the Lasani village. A case has been lodged on charges of rape, forceful conversion and attempt to solemnize Nikah under Section 366, 506, 323, 376(3) and 120B of IPC, Section 3/6 and 6 of POCSO Act along with 66(E) (B) of IT Act 2000. The arrested include Riyaz Chadva, Suleman Mohammad and Anwar alias Anu Mohammad.
According to Salvi, the case has been registered by a girl from the Lasani village. In her complaint, she has said that some time back Riyaz came to her home and asked for drinking water. He told her that his name was Pintu and he belonged to the Hindu community. Over time the two became close and he established physical relations with the girl around 4 years ago.
The girl came to know some time back that his name is Riyaz Mohammad, s/o Ayub Mohammad and discontinued meeting him. He started to pressurize the girl to meet him or else he would make her video clip viral on social media.
According to the FIR lodged by the girl, accused Riyaz, along with his two friends, abducted the girl on June 1 near the river flowing by the village where she had gone for work. They took her to a Dargah nearby and threatened her with dire circumstances if she did not marry Riyaz.
The girl raised an alarm and some youngsters who were playing cricket nearby came to her rescue. The police was called and the three were arrested. They have been produced in the POCSO court and sent to judicial custody. Police are further investigating the matter.
