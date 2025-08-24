 Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 05: 55 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Chennai: The capital city is known as the Gateway to South India, and usually experiences hot and humid weather conditions during the summer and early monsoon months.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 05: 55 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 84 per cent.

Today's weather

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light rainfall in districts, including Western Ghats, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, until the weekend. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

Weather tips

If you're planning to go outdoors, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy could help in case of sudden rain spells. It's also a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the heat and humidity are at their highest.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

