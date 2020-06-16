PM Modi discusses coronavirus situation with CMs: Highlights of the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding discussions with chief ministers and Lt governors of 21 states and union territories on Tuesday on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus as thousands of fresh cases are being reported daily.

This is Modi's sixth interaction with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The two-day virtual meet comes as the country witnesses an unabated spike in coronavirus cases.

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and those of the northeastern states among others are talking part in the meet. LGs and administrators of some union territories are also attending Tuesday's brainstorming session.