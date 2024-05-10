Unnao Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

One of the most important Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Unnao comprises six Vidhan Sabha seats (Mohan, Unnao, Bangarmau, Safipur, Bhagwantnagar, and Purwa), with Mohan and Safipur reserved for the Scheduled caste group. There are eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will feature polling on May 13 in thirteen Uttar Pradesh seats, including the Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency. The outcome of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election could be greatly impacted by this high-stakes contest.

Sakshi Maharaj (BJP) vs Annu Tandon (SP)

Swami Sakshi Maharaj of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Annu Tandon of the Samajwadi Party will be competing against one another in this year's general elections, among the long number of contenders vying for the prominent seat. This year, Annu Tandon joined the Samajwadi Party instead of the Congress. Following his victories in 2014 and 2019, Sakshi Maharaj is aiming for a hat-trick this time.

Previous Lok sabha results

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the General elections securing 7,03,507 Votes

votes defeating SP’s Arun Shankar Shukla. Arun was defeated by a margin of 400,956 votes. In 2014 also Swami Sakshi Maharaj emerged victorious securing 5,18,834 votes. He defeated Arun shankar shukla by a margin of 310,173 votes.

In 2009, Annu Tandon who was contesting from Congress ( INC) had defeated Arun Shankar Shukla who was contesting from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured a total of 4,75,476 votes. He had defeated the runner-up by a margin of 3,02,092 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.