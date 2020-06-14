PM Modi knew about COVID-19 crisis even before first case in India: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that though the first COVID-19 case emerged in the country on January 30, PM Modi knew well in advance that the viral infection was a serious threat and the entire world would get affected by it. Referring to the recent anti-terror operations carried out by security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said Pakistan will never succeed inits "sinister" designs. He was addressing a 'virtual rally', named 'Jan Samvad Rally', for Saurashtra and Central Gujarat zone to mark completion of one year (in May-end) of the Modi-led government in its second term "No one had even heard the name of coronavirus till last year.

The first case in India was registered on January 30 (in Kerala). However, almost a monthbefore the first case emerged, the PM used to tell us in every cabinet meeting that it poses a serious threat and it may spread across the world," said the senior BJP leader. "He used to ask us to ramp up preparations to tackle it and take necessary precautions.

This is the sign of a leadership which loves its people," said Javadekar in his address via video-conferencing facility. Javadekar said from zero COVID-19 hospital and only one testing lab— NIV in Pune—India now has 800 hospitals to treat patients and around 300 laboratories for testing. "As soon as coronavirus entered India, Modiji declared a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore.We gave free ration to 80 crore people and deposited Rs 500 inthe bank accounts of 20 crore women for three months," he said.

"Almost 70 lakh migrant workers were sent back home by 5,000 trains," said the minister, who also handlesthe environment, forest and climate change portfolio. "We gave Rs 2,000 each to nine crore farmers(as part of PMKISAN scheme). We all need to understand this. Congress waived farm loans of Rs 57,000 crore only once." "We are giving Rs 60,000 crore to farmers every year and it will be given for 10 years,"said the BJP leader. He added that Modishowed how a 'Janta ki Sarkar' works.

In his address, he listed several other achievements of the NDA government, including scrapping of Articles 370 & 35-A in J&K, opening of Kartarpur Corridor, enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bodo agreement, GST implementation and commencement of Ram temple construction in Aodhya following the Supreme Court verdict, among others. "Indian forces are giving a befitting reply to terroristsin Jammu and Kashmir since the last one week. While many terrorists were killed,some were also arrested during operations. India hasclearly conveyed the message that Pakistan will neversucceed in itssinister plans,"said Javadekar.