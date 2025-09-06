 Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi
Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi

An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, according to sources. There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kochi: An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, according to sources.

There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, the sources told PTI.

They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3.30 am and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

