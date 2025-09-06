 Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
A massive landslide hit Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday. The landslide struck near Chaukar village in Sirmaur’s Nauhradhar area.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Sirmaur: A massive landslide hit Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday, September 6, amid incessant rainfall across several districts of the state. The incident was captured on camera, and dramatic visuals also surfaced online. The landslide struck near Chaukar village in Sirmaur’s Nauhradhar area.

In the visuals, a large part of the hill could be seen collapsing. The landslide stretched nearly 200 metres. According to reports, five people present at the spot are reported to be safe. Here is a danger to the houses located in the area.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The area suffered heavy damage due to the monsoon this year.

More details are still awaited.

