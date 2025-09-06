Gujarat Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Overturns On Rajkot Highway | Representational Image

Rajkot: Three students from an engineering college were killed and eight others sustained injuries after their SUV overturned on a highway in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Saturday, police said.

About The Accident

The accident occurred near Jangvad village in Jasdan taluka around 1.30 am, when a group of students was travelling to Diu, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh Kodavati (19), Mothi Harsha (17) and Afrid Syed (17), all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Inspector R S Sakaria of Atkot police station said.

"A group of 12 students from RK University in Rajkot were travelling to the coastal town of Diu in a rented SUV for a holiday," he said.

One of the students who was driving lost control of the vehicle at a bend, causing it to overturn on the state highway and killing three occupants, the official said.

Of the eight injured students, two sustained fractures and were discharged after treatment, the official said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Rajkot civil hospital for postmortem.

