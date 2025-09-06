 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Visits To Check On His Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Visits To Check On His Health

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Visits To Check On His Health

Mann (51) was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. He is currently under observation, according to hospital authorities.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired about his health. | File Pic

Chandigarh: AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired about his health.

Mann (51) was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

Mann is currently under observation, according to hospital authorities.

The CM was unwell for the last two-three days, Sisodia told reporters after meeting Mann.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt Ashram System Schools
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt Ashram System Schools
GST Rate Cut Grants Improved Margins For MSME's, Propels Exports Supporting Artisans & Farmers
GST Rate Cut Grants Improved Margins For MSME's, Propels Exports Supporting Artisans & Farmers
Primary School Job Irregularities Case: West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha Surrenders Before ED Court, Gets Bail
Primary School Job Irregularities Case: West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha Surrenders Before ED Court, Gets Bail
'A Great Tribute': DMK Spokesperson Saravanan On Unveiling Of Portrait Of Social Reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar At University Of Oxford
'A Great Tribute': DMK Spokesperson Saravanan On Unveiling Of Portrait Of Social Reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar At University Of Oxford

"He had an electrolyte imbalance," said the AAP's Punjab incharge.

Read Also
Gujarat Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Overturns On Rajkot Highway
article-image

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at home.

"Yesterday evening, his pulse rate dropped and thereafter he was hospitalised. He has been under observation since then," Sisodia said.

"He is stable and there is nothing to worry about. According to doctors, he will remain in hospital for one or two more days," he added.

On his conversation with Mann, Sisodia said the CM talked about the flood situation in Punjab.

Read Also
Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi
article-image

On Friday, a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed after he fell ill. The CM could also not accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to the flood-hit areas on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia...

Gujarat Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Overturns On Rajkot Highway

Gujarat Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Overturns On Rajkot Highway

Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi

Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Kochi

MEA Denies Bloomberg Report On 'Secret' Letter From Chinese President Xi Jinping To President...

MEA Denies Bloomberg Report On 'Secret' Letter From Chinese President Xi Jinping To President...

Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal...

Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal...