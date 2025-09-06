Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised After Exhaustion And Low Heart Rate; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Visits To Check On His Health

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired about his health. | File Pic

Chandigarh: AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired about his health.

Mann (51) was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

Mann is currently under observation, according to hospital authorities.

After meeting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Senior AAP leader and party's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia says, "...Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to the hospital after he complained of low heart rate...His condition is stable now. There is no need to…"

The CM was unwell for the last two-three days, Sisodia told reporters after meeting Mann.

"He had an electrolyte imbalance," said the AAP's Punjab incharge.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at home.

"Yesterday evening, his pulse rate dropped and thereafter he was hospitalised. He has been under observation since then," Sisodia said.

"He is stable and there is nothing to worry about. According to doctors, he will remain in hospital for one or two more days," he added.

On his conversation with Mann, Sisodia said the CM talked about the flood situation in Punjab.

On Friday, a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed after he fell ill. The CM could also not accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to the flood-hit areas on Thursday.

