Karnataka Horror! Kodagu Man Chops Off Minor Fiancee’s Head In Front Of Her Parents For Calling Off Marriage

In a horrific incident, a 32-year-old man brutally murdered her minor fiancee in front of her parents for calling off the marriage in Karnataka’s Kodagu on Thursday night. The man chopped off the victim’s head and threw away her body.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old US Meena, recently passed her SSLC examination with 52%, bringing joy to her village, where her school achieved 100% results. However, Meena’s promising future was cut short by the accused, Onkarappa aka Papu, a resident of the same village.

The shocking event took place in Surlabbi under Madikeri Taluk in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Allegedly, Onkarappa dragged Meena out of her home last night and ruthlessly killed her in front of her parents, Subramani and Muthakki, who lost their only daughter.

Murder case registered against accused

Soon after the incident, a case of murder was reported at Somwarpet police station and cops are currently investigating the matter.

As per reports it has been revealed that the family had arranged the minor girl’s engagement with the accused.

Despite efforts from the social welfare department to postpone the marriage until Meena reached 18, tragedy struck when Onkarappa returned to the house after officials' departure and committed the heinous act, ignoring all pleas and warnings.