 Karnataka Horror: Minor Boys Rape 10-Year-Old Girl At Knife-Point, Record Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Horror: Minor Boys Rape 10-Year-Old Girl At Knife-Point, Record Video

Karnataka Horror: Minor Boys Rape 10-Year-Old Girl At Knife-Point, Record Video

They threatened the girl with a knife and gang-raped her. The accused even recorded the act on their mobile phones.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only

Kalaburagi: A disturbing incident of two minor boys raping a 10-year-old girl at knife-point and making a video of the act, has been reported from Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Kalagi police station and according to the police the girl was living with her relatives as her parents had gone to Mumbai for work.

While she was on her way to school, two boys, aged 14 and 16 accosted her and took her to an isolated place.

They threatened the girl with a knife and gang-raped her. The accused even recorded the act on their mobile phones.

Police registered a case under the provisions of the Pocso Act and are investigating the matter. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Husband Allows His 2 Friends To Gangrape His Wife For Payment Of Rent In Ghatkopar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc Meeting: Mamata, Kejriwal Propose Mallikarjun Kharge's Name For PM's Face, Cong President...

INDIA Bloc Meeting: Mamata, Kejriwal Propose Mallikarjun Kharge's Name For PM's Face, Cong President...

TN: Unseasonal Rain Damages 1,21,820 Acres Of Crops In Tenkasi District

TN: Unseasonal Rain Damages 1,21,820 Acres Of Crops In Tenkasi District

'Even If Oppn Dies...': Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan Slams RS Chairman As Total Of Suspended MPs...

'Even If Oppn Dies...': Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan Slams RS Chairman As Total Of Suspended MPs...

Senior J&K Cop Imtiyaz Hussain Claims HDFC Bank Denied Him Loan For Being A Policeman: 'It Is So...

Senior J&K Cop Imtiyaz Hussain Claims HDFC Bank Denied Him Loan For Being A Policeman: 'It Is So...

Karnataka Horror: Minor Boys Rape 10-Year-Old Girl At Knife-Point, Record Video

Karnataka Horror: Minor Boys Rape 10-Year-Old Girl At Knife-Point, Record Video