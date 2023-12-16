Mumbai: Husband & His 2 Friends Gang-Rape Sangli Woman; Case Registered In Pant Nagar Police Station

Mumbai: Husband & His 2 Friends Gangrape Sangli Woman; Case Registered In Pant Nagar Police Station |

A case from the Sangli police has been transferred to the Pant Nagar police station on Friday late night where the complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Sangli, alleged that her husband’s two friends gang raped her with his consent.

Details of incident

According to police sources, the incident took place at the Ramabai Colony area in Ghatkopar East between the intervening night of December 9 and 10. The victim’s husband took her to a school premises, where he allegedly raped her without her consent. However, given it was her husband behind the act, and marital rape is decriminalized, no charges have been put on him.

The victim further revealed that on December 10 morning, at around 5:30, her husband took her to a newly constructed building in the same area, where he introduced her to two men, whom he addressed as his “friends”. He also told her that his “friends” would provide them with a flat in the building but would want a “favour” from her in return.

Police sources further said that the victim’s husband wanted money for the flat to pay as rent. The two “friends” of his promised to pay him Rs. 5,000 each, if they were allowed to have a physical relationship with his wife. He obliged to their request and as planned brought his wife to the spot.

The victim alleged that she was gagged and her hands were trapped by her husband, while the other two raped her, by turn.

Victim registers case in hometown

On the same day, she left for her hometown, Sangli, where she registered a complaint against the three, including her husband. Given the place of the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Pant Nagar police station, it was transferred on Friday late at night.

According to senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale, "the complainant (victim) has been called to the police station to record her statement. Following which, the necessary arrests will be made," he said.

In the original FIR by Sangli police, they have added sections 376 (1) (rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.