Pune News: Coaching Class Teacher Booked For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl Student Multiple Times | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her coaching class teacher multiple times. The victim, enduring continuous torment, bravely sought help from the Child Helpline (1098), shedding light on the appalling acts committed against her. The Loni Kalbhor police have taken action, registering a case against the accused teacher.

According to the information received, a girl from Satara district began residing with a friend in the Handewadi area, attending classes since July of this year. Her harrowing experience commenced when the teacher supposedly called her to wash clothes around November. During this encounter, he forcefully engaged in physical relations, instilling immense fear in the victim.

Exploiting her vulnerability, the accused persistently called her to his residence, subjecting her to rape on two separate occasions.

The victim returned to her native village after the death of her cousin on December 7. It was on December 13 that she reached out to the Child Helpline, disclosing the sustained harassment she had endured.

Consequently, a formal complaint was lodged with the Loni Kalbhor police station, initiating necessary action against the accused individual.

Read Also Pune: ATS Arrests 8 Bangladeshi Men For Illegal Stay In India

We also published the following article recently

Pune News: Husband Tries To Murder Wife Over Excessive WhatsApp Usage

In a shocking incident, a husband attempted to murder his wife allegedly due to his anger over her extensive usage of WhatsApp. Reportedly, the husband was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to commit this violent act. An FIR has been lodged against the husband and his father in connection with this distressing event.

According to the information received, a husband was allegedly fed up of his wife’s extensive usage of WhatsApp. The husband's anger reached a dangerous pinnacle, leading him to tie a rope around her neck and try to hang her from a ceiling fan while she was seated.

Thankfully, neighbours rushed to her aid upon hearing her cries, preventing a potentially fatal outcome. The victim, sustaining severe neck injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

The police are further investigating the case.