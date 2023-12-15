 Pune News: Husband Tries To Murder Wife Over Excessive WhatsApp Usage
An FIR has been lodged against the husband and his father in connection with this distressing event

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Pune News: Husband Tries To Murder Wife Over Excessive WhatsApp Usage | Photo: Pexels

In a shocking incident, a husband attempted to murder his wife allegedly due to his anger over her extensive usage of WhatsApp. Reportedly, the husband was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to commit this violent act. An FIR has been lodged against the husband and his father in connection with this distressing event.

According to the information received, a husband was allegedly fed up of his wife’s extensive usage of WhatsApp. The husband's anger reached a dangerous pinnacle, leading him to tie a rope around her neck and try to hang her from a ceiling fan while she was seated.

Thankfully, neighbours rushed to her aid upon hearing her cries, preventing a potentially fatal outcome. The victim, sustaining severe neck injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

The police are further investigating the case.

