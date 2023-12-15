Punethon 2023: A Run For Clean, Green & Healthy Pune On December 23 - Here's All You Need To Know | Freepik

Jagdish Mulik Foundation is all set to organise "Punethon: Run for Pune" on December 23. The marathon will commence at 5:30am from the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground on Tilak Road, featuring three categories: 3km, 5km, and 10km. It's divided into two age groups, one above 45 and the other below 45. The 10km runners will have the chance to win prize money, while all participants will be eligible for lucky draws. A total of ₹15 lakh worth of prizes, including an electric bike, two television sets, 20 bicycles, five tablets, 10 soundbars, and 30 smartwatches, will be awarded.

रन फॉर पुणे';

पुणे थॉन २०२३



आपल्या जगदीश मुळीक फाऊंडेशनच्या वतीने येत्या २३ डिसेंबर रोजी सकाळी ६ वाजता "पुणे थॉनचे" सुरुवात एस.पी.कॉलेज मैदान येथून करण्यात येणार आहे.



'रन फॉर पुणे' स्पर्धेअंतर्गत १० कि.मी. व ५ कि.मी. धावण्याची स्पर्धा असून, त्यासाठी एकूण १५ लाखांची रोख बक्षिसे… pic.twitter.com/QGz8NtJO9H — Jagdish Mulik (@jagdishmulikbjp) December 7, 2023

Speaking about the run, former Vadgaonsheri MLA Jagdish Mulik expressed, "Let's participate in this marathon and commit to a greener, pollution-free, cleaner, and healthier Pune. This marathon isn't just a race; it's a resolution."

"Pune, known for its rich culture and heritage, was once recognised as the city of bicycles. Now, it's renowned for education and stands as an IT hub. As our city progresses in various domains, it's our responsibility to elevate Pune to an international standard," he emphasised.

Highlighting the marathon's theme, "Run For Pune," he stated, "We will run to propel Pune forward and pledge to uphold this commitment. I invite everyone to join us for this significant event."

WATCH VIDEO: