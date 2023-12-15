Pune: Tired Of Everyday Traffic, Punekars Demand Action | Sourced

The perpetual gridlock that grips Pune's streets has prompted a digital outcry among its residents. Prompted by senior journalist Hayat (Nozia) Sayyed, frustrated Punekars flooded social media platforms with images and videos encapsulating their daily struggles navigating through the city's congested roads.

In response to this burgeoning movement, a multitude of snapshots and clips poured in from various localities, depicting the chronic traffic snarls plaguing areas such as Wagholi, Nagar Road, Sus Gaon, etc.

One exasperated individual, identified as @DefenceBrat, shared a video while traversing the Wagholi road, remarking, "Wagholi epitomises the daily ordeal of commuting. It's undoubtedly the worst spot to be stuck in while driving."

Amar Kamble too sharing his video from Mundhwa Road, said, “Mundhwa signal, horrible traffic every day. It is very hectic to travel to the office in Eon Kharadi IT park.”

Another citizen, Mahesh Choulwar, contributed a video showcasing the immense traffic congestion in Sus Gaon, lamenting, "We grapple with colossal traffic jams practically every day in Sus Gaon."

Amit Mhaske, city president, Aam Aadmi Party shared a video from Dhanori-Lohegaon saying, "The heavy traffic jam is the everyday scenario." He demanded that the issue be resolved soon for one and all.

These narratives were not singular; numerous others too voiced their grievances, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive urban planning and adept road management within the city.

However, addressing the concerns, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson and Shivajinagar constituency MLA, Siddharth Shirole, asserted, "The ongoing work at University Chowk is slated for completion by August 2024, promising respite to those commuting through this route regularly."

He also promised to take up the woes of the commuters to the authorities and offer suggestions and solutions to ease the problems of the people.

When DCP Traffic, Vijay Magar, was asked about the traffic mismanagement in the city and people's outcry, he cited several reasons for the increasing issues related to traffic.

"The ever-increasing vehicular population, coupled with extensive developmental projects that are underway, has contributed to road-widening and consequent disruptions. Moreover, the recent inclusion of numerous villages into the city corporation zone, like Wagholi, has further intensified vehicular density," Magar said.

Magar urged citizens to exercise patience adding, "Though we diligently penalise those flouting traffic norms, the transformational projects initiated by administrations such as PMRDA and Metro are poised to streamline traffic in the coming years," he assured.

Efforts to reach PMRDA Chief, Rahul Mahiwal failed as he chose not to answer our calls, whereas District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, reverted saying he is presently in Delhi and will not be able to communicate.