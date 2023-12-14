13th Edition Of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad In Pune From January 10-12; Click Here For More Details |

To promote political participation and faith in democracy, the annual national conclave for students, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS), or Indian Student Parliament, is scheduled to be held in Pune from January 10 to 12.

This 13th edition of the conclave is organised by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government and MIT World Peace University at the Vivekananda Sabhamandap, MIT World Peace University, Pune.

The event aims to bring about a revolutionary change in the mindset of the young generation, inspiring them to actively participate in governance for the betterment of the nation and society. It will see participation of students, policy makers, politicians and leaders deliberate over various topics like youth leadership, democracy and social media, caste census, women’s safety, folklore and culture among other topics.

The founder of the Indian Student Parliament is Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University said that the conclave is a non-political activity and has no affiliation with any political party.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and National President of Minority Division, Imran Pratapgarhi, will join a distinguished lineup at the 13th Indian Student Parliament, alongside Spiritual Guru Swami Mukundananda, Historian Dr Vikram Sampath, Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV Gurudeep Singh Sappal, Entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia, Poet Manoj Muntshir, Human Rights Activist Dr Shehla Rashid, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, National Commission for Women member and actress Khushbu Sundar, Bombay High Court lawyer Abha Singh, Dr Tessie Thomas, and Rajya Sabha member Dr Fauzia Khan.

Indian Student Parliament initiated in 2011

The Indian Student Parliament, initiated in 2011, aims to revolutionise the younger generation's mindset and inspire their involvement in public service for nation and society building.

Prof Rahul Vishwanath Karad and founding President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad mentor this non-political initiative.

Inauguration of the 13th Indian Student Parliament on 10 January 2024 at 11.00 am. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, UK Parliament House of Lords Member Meghnad Desai, Former Union Agriculture Minister Dr Sharad Pawar, University of Vermont President Suresh Garimla, and renowned consultant Prof Ram Charan will grace the occasion. It will conclude on 12 January 2024 at 3.00 PM.

Bharatiya Chhatra Parliament was started in 2011 with the aim of bringing about a revolutionary change in the mentality of the young generation, inspiring them to participate in public works for the purpose of nation and society building.