Pune: At MIT-WPU's 5th Convocation Ceremony, Amitabh Kant Encourages Students To Pursue Startups Over Govt Jobs

During the fifth convocation ceremony of MIT-World Peace University, held at Vishwa Sabha Mandap, World Peace Dome, Vishwaraj Bagh, Loni Kalbhor, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, encouraged students to embrace entrepreneurial endeavours instead of relentlessly pursuing government jobs.

The convocation celebrated the academic achievements of 5,180 students, with notable distinctions including Somaiya Bajpai receiving the esteemed 'Founder President Medal' and Anwesha Bhattacharya being honoured with the prestigious 'Executive President Medal'. Additionally, the ceremony recognised the accomplishments of 92 students with gold medals, 34 with silver medals, and 14 with bronze medals. Sixteen students were also conferred with PhD degrees.

On this significant occasion, Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar was bestowed with the 'MIT-WPU Vidnyan Maharshi Sanman' in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of science. The award, presented by MIT-WPU Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, MIT-WPU Working President Rahul Karad, and Amitabh Kant, included a certificate, an idol of the goddess Saraswati, and a monetary reward of ₹5 lakh. Eminent figures such as MAEER's founding trustee Prof PB Joshi, MAEER's Management Committee Chairman Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, MIT-WPU Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, and other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

Amitabh Kant, addressing the audience, emphasised India's current standing as a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy. He underscored the country's transition towards a cashless and paperless environment, with a surge in digital payments. Kant highlighted the extensive utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors, including the military, police, autonomous technology, and agriculture. He also discussed the potential for future business opportunities in health, nutrition, space exploration, solar energy, data science, environmental sustainability, and energy production. Kant emphasized the crucial role of peace in realising the full potential of these opportunities.

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar also shared valuable insights on the occasion, emphasising the pivotal role of continuous research in driving progress and scientific advancements. He encouraged students to set high aspirations, work diligently while maintaining a commitment to ethical principles, and maintain a broader perspective rather than limiting themselves when striving to achieve their goals.

