Zomaland Pune 2023 | 'We Want A Full Refund': Lucky Ali Fans Fume After Prateek Kuhad Is Announced As His Replacement |

The fourth edition of Zomaland, an extravagant food and live entertainment festival, began on Saturday in Pune with captivating performances by 'Obsessed' sensation Riar Saab, 'What Jhumka?' singer Jonita Gandhi, and a stand-up comedy act by Aaditya Kullu, among others.

However, the second day of the event in Pune, which was supposed to feature Lucky Ali's melodious tunes, has run into controversy, as 'Kasoor' singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad replaced him at the last minute.

Upon hearing about this last-minute alteration, Lucky Ali's fans expressed their dissatisfaction, with many demanding refunds from the event organisers.

"What? I booked tickets for Lucky Ali. I need a full refund," commented a fan on Instagram. "I purchased VIP tickets to see Lucky Ali. This is not acceptable. People bought tickets to watch and hear him," wrote another. "This is terrible. We booked to see Lucky Ali, travelling all the way from Mumbai for him. And now you've cancelled. We had purchased VIP tickets for him. Please issue a refund. This is not acceptable," remarked another.

Additionally, the second day of the event will feature performances by the musically versatile Madhur Sharma, emerging talents like Kasyap and Gowri Bhat, and stand-up comedy by Rohan Joshi.

