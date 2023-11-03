PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)

The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum contains a remarkable collection of Dr Dinkar G. Kelkar (1896–1990). Housed within a three-story building, the museum showcases a diverse array of sculptures, some dating as far back as the 14th century. Among its treasures, visitors can explore exquisite ornaments crafted from ivory, silver, and gold, as well as an impressive assortment of musical instruments, war weapons, and ancient vessels