PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Empress Garden is a lush paradise nestled in the heart of Pune, spanning across 39 acres of diverse and biodiverse landscape. Conveniently located adjacent to the Race Course and in close proximity to the Southern Command, it offers a serene natural escape in the city
The Seven Wonders Dream Park boasts impressive replicas of all seven wonders of the world. It's an ideal destination, especially for children, offering captivating 3D and 4D entertainment shows. Additionally, the park's enchanting landscape and vibrant illumination are major draws for visitors of all ages
The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum contains a remarkable collection of Dr Dinkar G. Kelkar (1896–1990). Housed within a three-story building, the museum showcases a diverse array of sculptures, some dating as far back as the 14th century. Among its treasures, visitors can explore exquisite ornaments crafted from ivory, silver, and gold, as well as an impressive assortment of musical instruments, war weapons, and ancient vessels
The Lal Mahal holds a significant historical role as the childhood residence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today, it serves as a place of tribute, with various galleries dedicated to depicting his remarkable life and enduring values. Additionally, visitors can explore an extensive collection of weapons, clothing, coins, utensils, and even letters from the era of Shivaji Maharaj, providing an enriching glimpse into history
Mulshi Dam stands out as an ideal destination for outings with both family and friends. Nestled amidst the lush forests of the Sahyadri ranges, it ranks among the top places to visit in close proximity to Pune
The National War Memorial Southern Command is a unique national war memorial in South Asia, built entirely through contributions from citizens. Nestled amidst picturesque greenery, it offers a captivating display of tanks and military aircraft
Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, commonly referred to as Katraj Zoo, comprises three distinct sections: the zoo itself, a serene lake, and a snake park. Additionally, it hosts a wildlife research center that functions as an animal orphanage, rescue center, and care facility
Kasarsai Dam, situated on the picturesque Kasarsai Lake, is renowned for its boating opportunities, scenic lakeside hikes, and stunning sunset vistas. It's an ideal spot for a short outing, and you'll find excellent dining options at nearby hotels
Blades of Glory stands as the world's largest cricket museum, boasting a collection of over 75,000 cricket memorabilia pieces that trace their origins back to the 1900s. This museum is a must-visit for fans of all types, whether you're a World Cup or IPL enthusiast, a passionate cricket lover, or a devoted fan of players like Virat Kohli or Dhoni
Pashan Lake is among the city's most picturesque destinations, captivating bird lovers and photographers from across India and beyond. The ideal time to visit the lake is during the winter, when it becomes a magnet for a vast array of migratory birds
