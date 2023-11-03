PHOTOS: Must-Buy Items At Dastkari Haat Bazaar In Pune

By: Staff Reporter | November 03, 2023

Dastkari Haat is a vibrant and festive event where artisans from across India showcase their craft skills

Varda Shejval

Organized annually by the Dastkari Haat Samiti, it boasts a membership of over 1500 craftsmen

Varda Shejval

The Dastkari Haat Samiti has been a pillar of support for India's crafts community, fostering an artisan-buyer ecosystem for over 35 years

Varda Shejval

The event is currently underway at the Dutch Palace on Bund Garden Road until November 7

Varda Shejval

Visitors can explore a wide range of hand-woven, hand-painted, and hand-embroidered sarees

Varda Shejval

The event features numerous stalls selling exceptionally unique jewellery

Varda Shejval

Innovative and unique crockery items take centre stage in the main area of the Dastkari Haat

Varda Shejval

Cultural richness is enhanced by Rajasthani folk music and a Kalbelia dance performance by Bhutte Khan Manganiar, an acclaimed international folk artist from Barmer, Rajasthan

Varda Shejval

Food stalls offer an authentic menu of tasty snacks prepared by skilled cooks, complementing the cultural immersion

Varda Shejval

Craft enthusiasts have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of skills, including glasswork and jewelry from Firozabad, terracotta from Rajasthan, Madhubani Painting from Bihar, Pattachitra Painting from Orissa and West Bengal, Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh, sea shell crafts from West Bengal, and Pichawai Painting

Varda Shejval

The Dastkari Haat Samiti will launch three storybooks on November 4 at 4:30 pm. The books, titled "Hira Paints the Town," "How Ganesh Got His Laddoos," and "Bhajju’s Flock and the Tick-Tock Clock," will be released by children in the presence of traditional artists

Varda Shejval

A notable aspect of the event is the direct interaction between handpicked artisans and visitors, allowing artisans to share their personal stories and craft processes

Varda Shejval

Thanks For Reading!

Maratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed
Find out More