 Maratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed

Maratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed

During the initial announcement of 'Tejomay Sohala,' the police officials had expressed plans for an engaging event

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed |

The Pune city police's unique event called 'Tejomay Sohala,' which was initially scheduled to take place on November 4 and 5 at the Pune Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar, has been postponed due to the ongoing protests demanding Maratha reservation.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Reetesh Kumar shared the decision, stating, "Protests for Maratha reservation are currently underway, and our police force is actively involved in maintaining law and order during these events. Consequently, we have decided to reschedule the 'Tejomay Sohala' programme, which will now be held after two months."

Read Also
Pune: Man With Criminal Record Stabbed To Death In Wadgaonsheri, Personal Enmity Suspected
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar further explained, "Ensuring law and order is of paramount importance, and in light of this, we have opted to reschedule the event. We are contemplating rescheduling the programme for a later date, possibly around the next year, perhaps on the occasion of Police Raising Day (January 2)."

During the initial announcement of 'Tejomay Sohala,' the police officials had expressed plans for an engaging event, with special police stalls featuring various units of the Pune Police, including CID, SRPF, CPR, and the Bharosha cell. The event was expected to include sections focused on cybercrime awareness, dog shows, a food zone, kids' entertainment, and cultural programs. Additionally, several Marathi film celebrities were scheduled to attend the two-day event.

Read Also
Pune: PMRDA Utilises Drones To Expedite Land Acquisition For Ring Road Project
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...

Pune: Call Or Text On THESE Numbers To Report Corruption In Government Offices

Pune: Call Or Text On THESE Numbers To Report Corruption In Government Offices