Maratha Reservation: Pune Police's 'Tejomay Sohala' Postponed

The Pune city police's unique event called 'Tejomay Sohala,' which was initially scheduled to take place on November 4 and 5 at the Pune Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar, has been postponed due to the ongoing protests demanding Maratha reservation.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Reetesh Kumar shared the decision, stating, "Protests for Maratha reservation are currently underway, and our police force is actively involved in maintaining law and order during these events. Consequently, we have decided to reschedule the 'Tejomay Sohala' programme, which will now be held after two months."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar further explained, "Ensuring law and order is of paramount importance, and in light of this, we have opted to reschedule the event. We are contemplating rescheduling the programme for a later date, possibly around the next year, perhaps on the occasion of Police Raising Day (January 2)."

During the initial announcement of 'Tejomay Sohala,' the police officials had expressed plans for an engaging event, with special police stalls featuring various units of the Pune Police, including CID, SRPF, CPR, and the Bharosha cell. The event was expected to include sections focused on cybercrime awareness, dog shows, a food zone, kids' entertainment, and cultural programs. Additionally, several Marathi film celebrities were scheduled to attend the two-day event.

