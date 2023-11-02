Pune: PMRDA Utilises Drones To Expedite Land Acquisition For Ring Road Project

Representative Image | Pexels

In an effort to expedite land acquisition for the Ring Road Project, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is employing drone technology. So far, drones have surveyed 45 kilometers of land, providing accurate information for planning and implementation.

Ramdas Jagtap, Deputy Collector and PRO PMRDA, explained, "The first phase involves land acquisition in three villages. Once completed, it will connect to the Parandwadi to Solu Ring Road phase of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), enabling smoother traffic flow from Nagar Road to Mumbai via the Expressway. This innovative approach will reduce congestion, save time and costs, and eliminate errors in land acquisition payments."

Jagtap further revealed, "45 kilometers of land have already been surveyed using drones, providing accurate information for planning and implementation. The initial survey encompasses areas with agricultural lands, farms, buildings, cowsheds, houses, wells, trees, and more. Drones ensure precise land measurements, simplifying the compensation process based on verified data."

In the past, land surveys required physical inspection, but drones have eliminated this need, allowing calculations to be performed remotely. Additionally, drones assist in estimating the excavation and filling of soil and materials based on the terrain's characteristics. To facilitate this initiative, PMRDA has acquired an advanced drone specifically for the Ring Road Project. Each drone flight can cover 70 to 80 hectares and lasts for 45 minutes on a single charge.